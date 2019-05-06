Rick Zamperin: Alex Green is another in a long line of CFL players whose careers end quickly

Football can be a cruel sport.

On the field, players are fighting for every yard and putting their bodies on the line for whatever it takes to win.

Off the field, it is just as cut throat, if not more.

On Monday, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the release of 14 players as well as the retirement of defensive tackle Bobby Richardson after just one season in the Canadian Football League.

Among the players to get pink slips were defensive end Justin Capicciotti and defensive tackle and part-time fullback Nikita Whitlock.

But it was the release of one player in particular that got the attention of Ticats fans.

Give him the rock and let 'Ironman' handle the rest. ⚒ Send Maleek your #TigerTown welcomes ➡️ @maleekirons pic.twitter.com/rmHTb00h61 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 4, 2019

Running back Alex Green, 30, who just signed a new contract with the team in January, was one of the 14 names on the list.

In 14 games with Hamilton in 2017 and 2018, Green put up some good numbers, rushing for 1,051 yards (averaging 5.4 yards/rush) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Every time a fan favourite gets his walking papers, fans demand to know why, and rightfully so. Fans invest a lot of time, energy and money to support their favourite players and teams.

In Green’s case, there are younger and more affordable options on the team, including Canadian Sean Thomas Erlington, recently-drafted Maleek Irons and free agent pickup Cam Marshall.

It’s just the nature of the sport, and sadly, everyone has an expiry date.

