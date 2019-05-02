Tiger-Cats focus on offence early and often in 2019 CFL draft

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have restocked their Canadian content.

The Ticats used the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday night’s CFL draft to select University of Waterloo offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon.

Gibbon is a 6’5″, 300-lbs. Hamilton native who played left tackle with the Warriors and is expected to challenge for a starting spot as an interior lineman.

The Toronto Argonauts selected Oklahoma State offensive lineman Shane Richards with the first overall pick.

Hamilton held two picks in the second round and used both to select receivers, taking York’s Nikola Kalinic and Idaho’s David Ungerer 10th and 11th overall, respectively.

Toronto selected UBC quarterback Michael O’Connor 20th overall, making him the second-highest drafted Canadian QB ever behind only Jesse Palmer who was taken 15th overall by the Montreal Alouettes in 2001.

Hamilton drafted again at No. 22 and took Maleek Irons, a running back from Ohio, and followed that up at No. 24 by choosing their first defensive player when they drafted UBC defensive lineman Sheridan Lawley.

Coach Orlondo Steinauer (@Coach22O) talks to the #HamOnt media following the third round of the #CFLDraft! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/9kDpEdWnrn — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 3, 2019

With the 58th overall pick, the Cats selected Manitoba defensive lineman Derek Dufault and they stayed on the d-line at No. 65 when they took the University of Toronto’s Malcolm Campbell.

With their last draft choice, the Ticats chose St. Francis Xavier linebacker Gordon Whyte 67th overall.

Only one player from the McMaster Marauders was selected in the 2019 draft when the Edmonton Eskimos selected defensive back Eric Blake with the 68th overall pick.

🏈 | Eric Blake is the first @marauderftbl player off the board at the @CFL Draft, going 68th overall in the eighth round to the @EdmontonEsks! #GoMacGo pic.twitter.com/nTuvXQQdwa — McMaster Athletics (@McMasterSports) May 3, 2019

Hamilton Tiger-Cats 2019 Draft Class

Rd. 1, 2nd overall, Jesse Gibbon, OL, Waterloo

Rd. 2, 10th overall, Nikola Kalinic, WR, York

Rd. 2, 11th overall, David Ungerer, WR, Idaho

Rd. 3, 22nd overall, Maleek Irons, RB, Ohio

Rd. 3, 24th overall, Sheridan Lawley, DL, UBC

Rd. 7, 58th overall, Derek Dufault, DL, Manitoba

Rd. 8, 65th overall, Malcolm Campbell, DL, Toronto

Rd. 8, 67th overall, Gordon Whyte, LB, St. FX