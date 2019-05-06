Hamilton Tiger-Cats release 14 players, including RB Alex Green

As they prepare for training camp later this month, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released 14 players — among them, some fan favourites.

Gone are running back Alex Green, defensive end Justin Capicciotti and defensive tackle Nikita Whitlock.

Green was selected by the Packers in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, with the 96th overall pick.

He came to Hamilton in 2017 and played two seasons with the Tiger-Cats.

In 14 regular season games, he had 193 carries for 1,051 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He also had 25 catches for 252 yards and one touchdown.

Capicciotti spent the last three seasons in Hamilton.

Last year, he played in 17 games and collected 19 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Whitlock came to Hamilton in August 2017. He played both defensive end, amassing six sacks and 33 defensive tackles, and also fullback.