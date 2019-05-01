Hamilton Tiger-Cats name new Pigskin Pete

Thirty-six-year-old Geoff Connor is the new Pigskin Pete.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that Connor has earned the honour after garnering more than 12,000 fan votes.

He was one of more than 50 people who applied for the job.

Connor has some family history with the team: his mother was a Tiger-Cat majorette in the 1960s.

The new Pigskin Pete is a Hamilton high school teacher and has been a football coach for 15 years.

His first public appearance as the team’s new Pigskin Pete will take place this Thursday at the team’s CFL Draft Party.

He replaces Dan Black, who had carried on the Oskee Wee Wee tradition during Ticats games for the last 10 years.

Black resigned abruptly in September 2018 after taking over from Paul Weiler, who held the role between 1976 and 2006.