Chelsea Carey to skip Jennifer Jones’ former team

The old Team Jennifer Jones has found a new skip after Jones recently retired from the four-player game.

Former Manitoba and national Scotties champion Chelsea Carey has joined Lauren Lenentine, Emily Zacharias and Karlee Burgess to make up the new Team Chelsea Carey.

Welcome to the squad, @chelscarey! With Jennifer retiring from women’s curling, Chelsea is joining our team in the upcoming season. We are excited to add her skill and knowledge to the lineup 🥌@TeamCareyCurl pic.twitter.com/fAxctgAPne — Team Jennifer Jones (@TeamJJonesCurl) April 24, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Carey didn’t have a team this past season, but played as a spare occasionally for Team Jones.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Carey is thrilled to join the rink full-time after going through an interview process with the three remaining members from Team Jones.

“This is the kind of opportunity you can only dream of really,” Carey told the 680 CJOB Sports Show. “It’s such a great opportunity. I played two amazing events with the girls and going in, not really knowing any of them at all. And to have the success that we had, and for it to feel as easy and as seamless as it did, is not that common.

“Plus who doesn’t want a couple of really young, eager, talented players who have been to the Jennifer Jones school of curling for the last two years. I mean, that’s not an opportunity that comes along every day.”

The 39-year-old Carey won the Canadian women’s title in both 2016 and 2019 with a team out of Alberta. She also captured the Manitoba Scotties title in 2014.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chelsea Carey as the new skip of our team and are so excited for the next couple of years to continue the momentum we had with Jennifer Jones,” said Lenentine in a media release.

“We learned so much from Jennifer these last two years and feel that Chelsea will give us that similar edge with her experiencing and shot-making that the transition will be seamless – especially after the success we had with Chelsea at different times throughout the season.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new foursome already has a berth at next year’s national Scotties Tournament of Hearts after Team Jones finished as the runner-up this past year.