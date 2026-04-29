Draisaitl ignites Oilers in 4-1 win over Ducks

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EDMONTON – Leon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals and Evan Bouchard chipped in with three assists as the Edmonton Oilers dug deep to stave off elimination, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday to force Game 6 in California.

Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers who had previously allowed six separate leads to slip away in the first four games of the best-of-seven playoff series.

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a pair of assists. Edmonton now owns an all-time record of 18-3 when scoring first in a game when facing elimination.

Alex Killorn replied for the Ducks who take a 3-2 lead back home in their first playoff series since 2018.

Connor Ingram made 29 stops to record the win in Edmonton’s net, while Ville Husso recorded 10 saves for Anaheim after coming in to relieve Lukas Dostal, who allowed three goals on nine shots.

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For the fifth straight game the Oilers struck first, scoring on the game’s first shot just 2:22 into the contest as Podkolzin beat Dostal up high for his second of the post-season.

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Edmonton took a 2-0 lead 8:33 into the opening period as a point shot was deflected twice, the second time through Dostal’s legs by Hyman, who recorded his second of the playoffs.

The Oilers took a three-goal lead just 1:14 later as Draisaitl tipped a Bouchard point shot in for his second of the playoffs. That spelled an early end of the night for Dostal. It was the fifth fastest three goals to start a playoff game in Edmonton franchise history.

Anaheim got on the board with their lethal power play 8:26 into the second frame as Mason McTavish dropped it back to Killorn, who extended his points streak to four games with his third goal of the playoffs.

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Edmonton responded with a power-play goal of its own a couple minutes later on a wicked one-timer by Draisaitl for his second of the game. Draisaitl tied Wayne Gretzky for the most post-season power-play goals in franchise history at 23.

There was no scoring in the third.

The Ducks outshot Edmonton 24-8 over the final 40 minutes.

NOTES

Edmonton has played the most playoff games of any NHL team since 2022 with 80, two more than the Florida Panthers, who beat the Oilers in the last two Stanley Cup finals before failing to qualify this season … Playing in his 80th career playoff game, Bouchard collected his 88th point, moving into a tie for third place all-time for players through 80 games with Brian Leetch, behind only Bobby Orr (92) and Paul Coffey (92) … McDavid (63 points) passed Adam Oates for the second-most points in NHL history when trailing in a playoff series. Only Gretzky (80) has more.

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Game 6 takes place Thursday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2026.