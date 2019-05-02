Edmonton’s new police chief to apologize to LGBTQ community on behalf of EPS

Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee is scheduled to make a formal apology Friday to the LGBTQ2S+ community on behalf of the police force.

“The apology is part of a reconciliation process with members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, two-spirit community,” EPS said in a news release Thursday.

McFee will speak at a news conference at Edmonton police headquarters on Friday morning.

Last August, a leaked memo from Rod Knecht — who was police chief at that time — to EPS members explained why the department had not joined four other police forces across Canada in offering a formal apology to LGBTQ citizens for past treatment of the community.

“One of the concerns was that we did not want our apology to be viewed as insincere or trite in following in other’s footsteps, but rather genuine and specific to the historical EPS interactions with the community,” the memo read.

In July 2018, Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin issued a formal apology to that city’s LGBTQ community for how police spoke out against the decriminalization of homosexuality in 1969 and struggled to embrace the new law when it passed. He also apologized for police denying permits to Pride parades in the 1980s and failing to consider the impacts of a 2002 bathhouse raid.

In his last Coffee With The Chief event as head of Edmonton’s police force in October 2018, Knecht said instead of issuing an apology to the LGBTQ community, the service is developing a long-term strategy.

He said the EPS had been having discussions with various community groups as well as within the force for several months. Knecht also had a community consultation group that helped facilitate conversations in the wider community.

“The feedback I got was they were very split on it,” the police chief said. “You had folks that didn’t want an apology, didn’t care about an apology and you had folks that wanted an apology and everything in between.”

On April 10, the Edmonton Pride Festival Society announced it would be cancelling its 2019 events.

A member on the society’s board of directors, whose name Global News has agreed to keep anonymous, said a funding and volunteer deficit, as well as a belief the organization could not fulfill its mission to unify the community, led to the decision to cancel the event.

“We felt it was best to step back now at a point where we could do that now without causing harm,” the member said.

Mayor Don Iveson said he was sad to hear the 2019 Pride Festival was cancelled but also understands it’s a complex situation and not unique to Edmonton.

Iveson said the city would support the community and help facilitate other events.

