Banning police, military from Pride Parade is insulting: Jason Kenney

Alberta United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney says banning police and military personnel from Edmonton’s Pride Parade is regrettable and should be reconsidered.

READ MORE: Edmonton Pride Parade continues after being stopped by demonstrators

The city’s Pride Parade ground to a halt for about half an hour on Saturday when demonstrators, who were upset that police officers were allowed to march in the event, blocked its route.

The protesters demanded police, RCMP and military members be banned from marching in future parades.

The Edmonton Pride Festival Society said that it agreed to the demands and neither police nor military members will march in the parade until all community members feel safe with their presence.

The group — which did not affiliate itself with any one organization — described itself as “a number of queer and trans people of colour and their allies.”

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP wants to ‘improve relationship’ after protesters block Edmonton Pride Parade

Kenney says that’s an insult to gay men and women in uniform who deserve to be able to celebrate.

He says the Edmonton Pride committee is allowing itself to be hijacked by a tiny, fringe group.

Watch below: Demonstration briefly stalls Edmonton Pride Parade

In a statement, Alberta RCMP said:

“We are disappointed at the decision of Edmonton Pride to exclude the RCMP from celebrations in the immediate future. We look forward to opportunities for conversations with Edmonton Pride to address concerns of some of their constituents.

“We are proud of our many LGBTQ+ employees, and welcome opportunities to demonstrate that the RCMP is an organization that values diversity.

“The Alberta RCMP is an inclusive organization of Canadians working to keep all of our citizens safe. Our members, civilian members and public service employees work hard every day to protect the rights of all members of society, and we will continue to celebrate diversity, wherever we are welcome.”

Edmonton police released this statement on Monday:

“While the June 9 decision to exclude the Edmonton Police Service from marching in the Pride Parade is difficult to understand and disappointing, we nonetheless will fully accept this decision.”

— with files from Global News