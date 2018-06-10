Alberta RCMP wants to ‘improve relationship’ after protesters block Edmonton Pride Parade

An Alberta RCMP spokesperson said the organization hopes that Saturday’s brief protest during the Edmonton Pride parade will open a dialogue to improve the relationship between police and the LGBTQ community.

“We were at the parade yesterday to celebrate the diversity within the RCMP among our employees, as well as to celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Edmonton, and to show our support as strong allies and many of us as members of that community ourselves,” Staff Sgt. Jeremie Landry said Sunday.

“Unfortunately, it is disappointing that certain individuals feel unsafe,” said Landry. “As police, we want everyone to feel safe in our presence.”

The parade through Old Strathcona was halted for about 20 minutes when a group of demonstrators blocked the route and presented demands to the Pride Society, including disinviting RCMP, Edmonton Police Service and military members from participating.

READ MORE: Edmonton Pride Parade continues after being stopped by demonstrators

The group — which did not affiliate itself with any one organization — described itself as “a number of queer and trans people of colour and their allies.”

Alexix Hillyard, spokesperson for the group, told Global News that the issues with military and police had been brought up to the Edmonton Pride Society, and that those requests were ignored not once but twice.

READ MORE: Pride Toronto asks police to withdraw application to march in 2018 parade

“Our friends, our family and ourselves have been harmed… have been killed by police,” one protester said through a megaphone. “We talked about the fact that we can’t feel safe, we can’t enjoy Pride knowing police are here.”

“The Edmonton Pride Festival Society is in agreement with each of the demands presented,” the Edmonton Pride Society said in a news release shared later Saturday afternoon.

“EPS, RCMP and military will not march in the parade until the community feels that they have taken the necessary steps for all community members to feel safe with their presence.”

READ MORE: Police to participate out of uniform in London Pride parade

It’s a decision that Staff Sgt. Landry said the RCMP respects, but added they want to work closely with all groups involved.

“I think it’s very important that we look at this as an opportunity for improvement, rather than looking at this as a hurdle or a step backward,” Landry said. “The door has now been opened hopefully for some good, strong dialogue.”

With files from Emily Mertz