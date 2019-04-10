2019 Edmonton Pride Festival cancelled due to ‘current political and social environment’

It’s normally one of the most well-attended events in Alberta’s capital, but this year, the Edmonton Pride Festival won’t take place at all, according to an email sent out by organizers Tuesday afternoon.

Global News has obtained a copy of an email sent out by the Edmonton Pride Festival Society explaining why the 2019 edition of the annual event, which aims to educate people and create a spirit of unity by celebrating gender and sexual diversity, has been called off.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that the board of directors has voted to cancel the 2019 Edmonton Pride Festival,” the email reads.

“In light of the current political and social environment, it has been determined that any attempt to host a festival will not be successful.”

The email goes on to remind its recipients that Pride is a non-profit run almost entirely by volunteers and that the organizers have concerns they would not be able to host a “safe and enjoyable event” this year.

In its email, the Pride Society said it will be providing further information about the event’s cancellation to “select media sources” over the next week.

The Pride Society’s decision not to act on a call to ban police and military officers from taking part in the festival boiled over during the Pride Parade last summer.

The parade was stalled for about a half-hour when demonstrators blocked the route to demand that police, RCMP and military members be banned from marching in future parades.

Festival organizers agreed to the demands and said the ban would stay in effect for future festivals until all community members feel safe.

“We have committed to moving forward with working with community members willing and able to meet with us to have these difficult conversations,” the society said in a statement at the time. “Pride was born from protest against police oppression, and to ignore that is to ignore an important part of our history.

“Some community members stood up and made sure their voices were heard. They did so respectfully and peacefully despite the effort and emotional labour that it required of them. Should we have a similar situation in the future, we hope that we are able to come to a positive resolution as we were able to this Pride Festival.”

The demonstrators at last year’s event described themselves as “queer and trans people of colour and their allies.”

Earlier this year, the Pride Festival’s organizers said the 2019 event would be themed “Building Bridges from Stonewalls,” in tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York that saw the gay community there take part in violent demonstrations to vent their anger over police raids on gay bars.

Edmonton’s first Pride celebration was held 38 years ago and saw about 75 people take part in a baseball game and have a bonfire — the event has grown steadily ever since.

“We greatly appreciate all the support you have given to the Edmonton Pride Festival Society and we sincerely apologize for any upset and inconvenience this causes,” the Pride Society’s email says of the cancealltion. “We would like to use this opportunity to remind you that there are many other excellent LGBTQ2S+ organizations that will be putting on Pride events during the month of June.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

The email also asks recipients to keep the cancellation confidential until an official announcement is made.

