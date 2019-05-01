City of Barrie partners with Sandbox Centre

The City of Barrie has partnered with local business incubator Sandbox Centre to make regional resources for entrepreneurship accessible to local businesses.

“The rapid pace of change in business and in technologies means that companies are best positioned to succeed when they can learn and share from each other,” said Karen Dubeau, Barrie’s creative economy director, in a statement.

The Sandbox Centre combines programs and services from the Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre, Small Business Enterprise Centre, Georgian College Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre, Innovators Alliance and professional services.

Over 700 people have participated in the Sandbox Centre’s programs so far, with new program partnerships scheduled to be announced this spring.

The incubator opened April 8 and is the first private sector-led innovation hub in Ontario.