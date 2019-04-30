Crime
April 30, 2019

Multiple charges laid following driving-related incidents: South Simcoe police

Global News

Several men were charged after a number of driving-related incidents occurred on Sunday, South Simcoe police say.

Officers issued multiple charges on Sunday following several driving-related incidents, South Simcoe police say.

A 25-year-old Barrie man was charged with impaired driving, police said, after an officer responded to a call about a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 4 in Bradford.

According to officers, breath tests showed that the man was well above the legal limit. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven.

A 24-year-old Etobicoke man was charged with stunt-driving and speeding in Bradford, South Simcoe police say, after an officer observed him driving at a high speed on Canal Road early Sunday evening.

Officers add that the Etobicoke man was also charged with being a G1 driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver. They say the 24-year-old was driving 125 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The Etobicoke man’s licence was suspended for seven days and his car was impounded for seven.

A 25-year-old Innisfil man was also charged with driving without proper headlights in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.

Around 12:15 a.m., a South Simcoe officer saw a vehicle travelling on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona with its high beam headlights on, according to police reports.

Officers say the smell of alcohol was detected and a breath test was done, which resulted in a warning.

The Innisfil man’s licence was suspended for three days.

