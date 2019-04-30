Multiple charges laid following driving-related incidents: South Simcoe police
Officers issued multiple charges on Sunday following several driving-related incidents, South Simcoe police say.
A 25-year-old Barrie man was charged with impaired driving, police said, after an officer responded to a call about a vehicle driving erratically on County Road 4 in Bradford.
READ MORE: OPP arrest local man in connection to Collingwood break-and-enters
According to officers, breath tests showed that the man was well above the legal limit. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven.
A 24-year-old Etobicoke man was charged with stunt-driving and speeding in Bradford, South Simcoe police say, after an officer observed him driving at a high speed on Canal Road early Sunday evening.
READ MORE: Barrie man charged with impaired driving following suspicious activity
Officers add that the Etobicoke man was also charged with being a G1 driver unaccompanied by a qualified driver. They say the 24-year-old was driving 125 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
The Etobicoke man’s licence was suspended for seven days and his car was impounded for seven.
A 25-year-old Innisfil man was also charged with driving without proper headlights in the early hours of Sunday morning, police say.
READ MORE: Barrie police search for three suspects in connection with wallet theft
Around 12:15 a.m., a South Simcoe officer saw a vehicle travelling on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona with its high beam headlights on, according to police reports.
Officers say the smell of alcohol was detected and a breath test was done, which resulted in a warning.
The Innisfil man’s licence was suspended for three days.
WATCH: OPP lay 37 stunt driving charges so far in 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.