Barrie police searching for suspect in connection with alleged cellphone theft

Barrie police are searching for a man who allegedly stole two cellphones from an unlocked car in the Kozlov’s Mall parking lot.

The suspect is described as a man with short brown hair and a clean-shaven face who was wearing a red baseball hat, a black jacket with a hood, black pants with white at the ankles, a black backpack and black shoes with white soles, police say.

Officers say they obtained video surveillance of the incident, which showed the man entering a car at 4:17 p.m. on Friday.

Police say that after the alleged theft happened, the suspect was seen quickly walking toward Bayfield Street.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Wyville of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2508 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police add that people can also leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.