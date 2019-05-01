Crime
May 1, 2019 11:38 am

Barrie police searching for suspect in connection with alleged cellphone theft

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are searching for a suspect after two cellphones were reportedly stolen from an unlocked car at Kozlov's Mall.

Police handout
A A

Barrie police are searching for a man who allegedly stole two cellphones from an unlocked car in the Kozlov’s Mall parking lot.

The suspect is described as a man with short brown hair and a clean-shaven face who was wearing a red baseball hat, a black jacket with a hood, black pants with white at the ankles, a black backpack and black shoes with white soles, police say.

READ MORE: Multiple charges laid following driving-related incidents: South Simcoe police

Officers say they obtained video surveillance of the incident, which showed the man entering a car at 4:17 p.m. on Friday.

Police say that after the alleged theft happened, the suspect was seen quickly walking toward Bayfield Street.

READ MORE: OPP arrest local man in connection to Collingwood break-and-enters

Anyone with information can contact Const. Wyville of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2508 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police add that people can also leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie
Barrie cellphone theft
Barrie Crime
Barrie Police
Barrie Theft
Bayfield Street
Kozlov Centre
Kozlov Mall
Kozlov Mall parking lot theft
Kozlov Shopping Centre

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.