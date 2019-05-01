Fire
May 1, 2019 11:19 am

Fire tears through home in Hammonds Plains

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A home has been gutted in the community of Hammonds Plains on May 1, 2019.

Whitney Middleton-Oickle/Global News
A fire has destroyed a home in Hammonds Plains.

Dozens of firefighters and multiple units responded to the call.

Officials tell Global News that the residents of the home were in the basement at the time of the fire and they were reportedly alerted by the family dog.

Everyone in the home was evacuated safely and there were no injuries.

More to come.

