Fire tears through home in Hammonds Plains

A fire has destroyed a home in Hammonds Plains.
Dozens of firefighters and multiple units responded to the call.
READ MORE: Hamilton police’s Dan Kinsella chosen as new Halifax Regional Police chief
Officials tell Global News that the residents of the home were in the basement at the time of the fire and they were reportedly alerted by the family dog.
Everyone in the home was evacuated safely and there were no injuries.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.