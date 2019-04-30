Hamilton police’s Dan Kinsella chosen as new Halifax Regional Police chief

Halifax’s Board of Police Commissioners has chosen a new police chief.

Dan Kinsella, who has served as a member of Hamilton Police Service for 32 years, was introduced as the new chief of Halifax Regional Police (HRP) on Tuesday.

“With Mr. Kinsella at the helm of our outstanding police service, I’m confident Halifax Regional Police will continue to draw from the vast experience of its leadership team and further develop the strength of its diverse and capable police officers,” said Jacques Dubé, chief administrative officer, in a statement.

“I look forward to working with Chief Designate Kinsella to support one of the most important priorities of our municipality — the safety and well-being of our residents.”

Kinsella is currently serving as the deputy chief of operations for Hamilton Police Service. He will start his new job on July 1.

Halifax Regional Council approved the recommendation by the Board of Police Commissioners to appoint Kinsella as the next police chief.

“I congratulate Mr. Kinsella on his appointment and welcome him to the municipality,” a statement from councillor Steve Craig, chair of the Board of Police Commissioners, reads.

“Chief Designate Kinsella’s experience and proven leadership will serve us well in providing a community-focused policing service that sets the bar for other jurisdictions.

A nationwide search for a new police chief began last summer after former Chief Jean-Michel Blais announced his plans to retire.

Blais, who was appointed as chief on Oct. 11, 2012, officially retired on April 12.

HRP Deputy Chief Robin McNeil has been appointed as the interim chief until Kinsella’s first day.

Regional Council has approved a recommendation by the Board of Police Commissioners to appoint Dan Kinsella as the next @HfxRegPolice Chief. Chief Designate Kinsella assumes his new role on July 1, 2019. https://t.co/Fho48pB1R5 — hfxgov (@hfxgov) April 30, 2019