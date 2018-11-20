Whitney Middleton-Oickle

Reporter

Whitney Oickle is a video journalist (VJ) who joined the Global news team as a contractor in Nov. 2018.

Born and raised in Yarmouth, N.S., Whitney made the move to Halifax to pursue journalism. She attended Nova Scotia Community College for Applied Media & Communication Arts, with a focus on radio and television journalism.

Whitney received the Youth Amnesty International award for her participation in Untitled: North Preston Land Title.

Whitney became interested in journalism while volunteering for Eastlink Community programming in Yarmouth. After completing school she began working as an independent contractor; filming social media, corporate and special event videos before getting the journalism bug.

Whitney is passionate about human interest stories and sharing community issues. When she is not working she enjoys photography, trying new foods and traveling.