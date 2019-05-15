Halifax barbershop celebrates 1st anniversary by giving back to the north end

A Halifax barber shop is celebrating its first anniversary by giving back to those they rely on the most — the community.

Blue Collar Barbershop spent Wednesday offering half-price haircuts to customers. The proceeds will go towards supporting young people in Halifax’s north end.

Stuart Cochrane has been a barber for just over four years and says he has a strong connection to the neighborhood, adding that he’s proud to be the first new barber shop in the area in 10 years.

Cochrane says that the inspiration behind the name of the barbershop stemmed from how hard he watched his father and grandfather work.

“My grandfather grew up in the neighborhood just around the corner from here on Cornwallis and Barrington and I knew it was a good neighborhood to go to, one of the last neighborhoods in Halifax that has a true community feel,” Cochrane says.

Cochrane was approached by David Carvey, a community member who works with Basketball Nova Scotia.

Carvey attempts to send about 12 local youth to basketball camp every year and Cochrane says the collaboration couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Every summer he tries to send 10 to 12 kids to basketball camp at St. Mary’s and he approached me about helping out with it and I figured perfect timing, it was the one-year anniversary of the barbershop, do a fundraiser help send some kids to basketball camp,” Cochrane says.

Blue Collar Barber also partnered up with Stephane Levac, a chef from the Annapolis Valley.

Lavac was inspired to give back after returning from a recent trip to New York. While he was there, Lavac says he witnessed multiple establishments having pop-up restaurants feeding anyone in need. So Lavac got in contact with Cochrane and decided to travel to Halifax to give back the only way he knows how.

“I made some brioche buns and we’re doing some pulled pork sandwiches,” said Lavac. “The pork comes from Martock Glenn, just outside of Windsor, and then a little slaw — so the food is free; you don’t have to get a haircut for food.”

Cochrane says that he relies on the community and now they can rely on him.

“It’s a career that you have to give back to the people that take care of you and I think this is a great opportunity to show that,” says Cochrane.

Blue Collar Barbershop is hoping to raise enough money to send two or three kids to camp. The half-price haircuts are a one day only event, but the public is able to donate to the fundraiser at any time.