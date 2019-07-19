Global News at 6 Halifax July 19 2019 5:12pm 01:51 North Preston man hopes new basketball court inspires youth After years of fundraising, one North Preston man hopes the new basketball court in the community will help the next generation shoot for their dreams. Whitney Middleton-Oickle has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5660450/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5660450/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?