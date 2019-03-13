Illegal salt depot halts operation in Halifax, but municipality’s investigation continues

Halifax residents have been complaining for months about the loud noises late at night coming from an illegal salt depot located in the old Ben’s Bakery building on Pepperell Street.

But it seems their complaints have finally been heard and there is now some peace and quiet in the neighbourhood.

There has been no sign of heavy equipment operating out of the location for almost two weeks and neighbours are thrilled.

Adeline Dubreuil-Mayhe runs a daycare out of her home and also has small children. She says the kids have finally been able to get a good night’s sleep.

“We did give some statements to the city who was working on it trying to see if they could help stop the activity, and it’s been about a week and a half that we’ve been sleeping at night and we haven’t heard them and we haven’t seen them much,” says Mayhe.

“I don’t know if they left or just stopped, but we do feel better about it.”

The site is owned by Westwood Development and they rented the location to Tracey’s Landscaping, a salt depot and snow removal company.

However, the company never received the proper permits.

Pepperell St. is primarily a residential area, there are no permits that allow companies with heavy machinery to be operational in the area.

The owner of the property told the city that they would no longer be occupying the site as of the end of February and it seems they have complied. But HRM spokesperson Brendan Elliott says the investigation is ongoing.

“We’ve been working on this file now since early January and here we are in the middle of March, so it’s extremely frustrating for us,” said Elliott.

“I’m sure it’s extremely frustrating for residents in the area, but we have sent out two cease and desist letters to the company, so they’re well aware of the fact that they’re not allowed to be operating on that property.”

Westwood Developments and Tracey’s Landscaping both declined to give comment for this article.

Tracey’s Landscaping is responsible for snow removal for the northern and western portions of the Halifax Peninsula.

The city says the lack of communication from Tracey’s Landscaping during their investigation could affect the status of their contract.

“As far as removing any contracts that they currently have with the municipality, certainly that’s an option,” said Elliott.

“The range of options can be from a fine to looking at their contract and removing them, but we’re still in the investigating stage in terms of gathering evidence.”

Upon completion of the city’s investigation, Tracey’s Landscaping could be facing fines that start at $100 per day, going back to the first day they became operational on Pepperell Street.

Meanwhile, the city says residents should report any salt depot activity at that location to police, who will immediately shut it down.