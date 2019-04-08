Police charge 30-year-old in connection with weapons incident at Halifax Central Library

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 30-year-old woman after a weapons complaint resulted in the evacuation of the Halifax Central Library on Sunday.
Police say that at approximately 4:51 p.m., officers responded to the library following a report of a person in the library with a firearm.
Police say they arrested two people without incident and seized a replica firearm, later identified as a pellet pistol.
Caitlan Greenwell, 30, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.
More to come.
