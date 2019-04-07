Halifax police arrest two after weapons complaint at Halifax Central Library
Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people after receiving a weapons complaint at the Halifax Central Library on Sunday.
Police say officers responded to the library, located at 5440 Spring Garden Road, at approximately 4:50 p.m., due to reports of a person in the building with a firearm.
Officers quickly arrested two people without incident.
The firearm was discovered to be a pellet pistol.
Police say there are no further public safety issues but that their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.
