Halifax police arrest two after weapons complaint at Halifax Central Library

Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people after receiving a weapons complaint at the Halifax Central Library on Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the library, located at 5440 Spring Garden Road, at approximately 4:50 p.m., due to reports of a person in the building with a firearm.

READ MORE: Man threatening someone with knife arrested

Officers quickly arrested two people without incident.

Here's a video taken at the Halifax Central Library shortly after the incident in this story: https://t.co/6gbflJW9mn

Video courtesy of @michellepriva pic.twitter.com/zkXglSKrmb — Alexander Quon (@AlexanderQuon) April 7, 2019

The firearm was discovered to be a pellet pistol.

Police say there are no further public safety issues but that their investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: Video shows Halifax fire crews swiftly extinguishing camper van blaze

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.