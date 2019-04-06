Man threatening someone with knife arrested: Halifax police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly threatening to stab someone in Halifax early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 100 block of Main Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Police say the man was located and arrested at the scene, and was in possession of a baseball bat and a knife.

There were no injuries and police say the two people involved were known to each other.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.