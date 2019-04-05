Halifax police release surveillance video as part of stolen RCMP pistol investigation

Police in have released surveillance video from downtown Halifax on the night an RCMP officer’s service pistol was stolen from a personal vehicle.

The incident happened on the evening of March 9 in the 5100-block of Granville Street.

According to Halifax Regional Police, which is investigating the theft, an off-duty RCMP officer’s firearm was stolen from their personal vehicle.

READ MORE: Police seek video shot in downtown Halifax during theft of RCMP service pistol

The surveillance video released Friday shows a white vehicle parking along the side of the provincial legislature before two people exit. The two people then cross the street, turn left and disappear off camera. The video can be seen at the top of this article.

Last month, police said they were looking for the public’s help in identifying the white vehicle as part of their investigation. It was described as a 2009-2014 Acura TSX.

The service pistol is described as a silver 9 mm Smith & Wesson model 5946 pistol, with an RCMP logo showing the silhouette of a horse and rider. The letters “GRC” are inscribed on the right side of the slide. The magazines are also silver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.