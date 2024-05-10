Menu

Crime

Man arrested after 2 young girls, 34-year-old woman sexually assaulted: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 11:10 am
Toronto resident Jimmy Viteri, 44, was arrested and charged. View image in full screen
Toronto resident Jimmy Viteri, 44, was arrested and charged. Handout / Toronto Police
A man has been arrested after two young girls and a 34-year-old woman were sexually assaulted this week, Toronto police say.

Police said that on Wednesday at 9:34 a.m., they went to Jane Street and Wilson Avenue in response to a call about a sexual assault.

The day prior, at around 8 a.m., a suspect approached a group of 14-year-old girls and sexually assaulted one of them before fleeing the scene, police said.

Then on Thursday at 8:25 a.m., the same individual approached a 34-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, police allege.

Five minutes later, the suspect approached an 11-year-old girl, sexually assaulted her, and fled, police said.

On Thursday, Toronto resident Jimmy Viteri, 44, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years old.

Police said they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

