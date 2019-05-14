Nova Scotia Mounties to roll out checkpoints as part of Road Safety Week

Drivers across Nova Scotia may encounter police checkpoints on the road over the next week.

It’s part of a national campaign to improve road safety during Road Safety Week, which runs from May 14 to May 20.

The Mounties will be conducting strategic checkpoints across the province as a way to create awareness and remind people that all drivers have a role to play in making roadways safe.

Each day of Canada Road Safety Week will be dedicated to a different aspect of road safety.

May 14: Launch of Canada Road Safety Week

May 15: Alcohol-Impaired driving

May 16: Fatigue-Impaired driving

May 17: Distracted driving

May 18: Drug-Impaired driving

May 19: Aggressive driving

May 20: Seat belts

Corp. Lisa Croteau says whenever you see any emergency vehicle pulled over on the side of the road to “Move over and slow down.”

“During the road safety week that we have going on right now, our main point is to drive sober, drive slow, try not to be distracted and wear your seat belt,” said Croteau.

Between Jan. 1, 2019 and April 30, 2019 Nova Scotia RCMP reported 10 collisions in which someone was seriously injured or killed. During that same time frame, 139 people were charged with an impaired driving-related charge.

This week is meant to remind drivers stay safe while on the roads.

“There will be some enforcement during Road Safety Week. You will see checkpoints in some locations to try and get the public more aware of this week,” said Croteau.

Drivers who come through a checkpoint may encounter sobriety test for alcohol and drugs and failure to participation a sobriety test could result in criminal charges.

The Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) says drivers should also slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, including tow trucks helping other drivers.

Julia Kent is the public and government affairs director at CAA and says no matter who is pulled over on the side of the road, it’s important to remember to give them space.

Kent says this includes tow truck drivers.

“This is where they work,” she said. “They deserve to be safe on the side of the road and we really need to slow down give them space and move over to ensure they get home safely.”

The CAA says that tow truck drivers know firsthand about the consequences of unsafe driving.

“Our drivers report frequent near-misses and almost every single one of them have a story that was really scary,” said Kent.

“On the side of the road in the last two and a half years we’ve actually had three instances where drivers have been injured.”