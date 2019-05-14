RCMP seek to identify suspect of alleged assault in Timberlea

Halifax District RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect in connection with an assault that took place Saturday on Greenwood Ave. in Timberlea, N.S.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to a call about a verbal altercation between a man driving a car and a man standing outside a home.

READ MORE: Suspects sought after man seriously injured in Danforth-area shooting

The driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and punched the other man the face. The driver then got back into his vehicle and continued on Greenwood Ave. toward Eisener St.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect and victim are not known to each other.

Police says the suspect is described as white male in his late 20s with a stocky build and short brown or blond hair. The suspect vehicle is described as a light green or olive 4-door Ford.

WATCH: Police officer acquitted of assault

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.