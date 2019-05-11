Suspects sought after man seriously injured in Danforth-area shooting

Toronto police say they are searching for suspects after a shooting and collision near the city’s Danforth neighbourhood on Friday night.

Police said they first received a call shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting at Bloor Street and Castle Frank Road, near a TTC subway station.

Investigators said they later determined that occupants of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle in the area before they both continued to travel eastbound on Bloor and then Danforth Avenue.

A police spokesperson said a collision then occurred between the two vehicles at Chester and Danforth avenues and a group of men were seen fleeing the area.

A man from one of the vehicles remained on scene with gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital in critical condition, but his injuries have since been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Police said a third vehicle, not involved in the shooting, was also a part of the collision but no one was injured in that car.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, but investigators are searching for the men seen fleeing the area.

No suspect descriptions have yet been released.

As emergency crews descended on the area, the scene was eerily reminiscent of last year’s Danforth mass shooting where 2 people were killed and 13 others were injured when they were shot at random. Friday night’s shooting, however, appeared much more targeted.

The shooting was one of at least two others in the city overnight, with police tweeting around 2 a.m. that there was a second incident where occupants of a vehicle shot at another vehicle, this time near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue.

There is no confirmation on injuries in that shooting, but police said a man did walk into a hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after the incident.