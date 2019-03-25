Family of young woman in mourning after fatal crash in Eastern Passage

The family and friends of a Lower Sackville teenager are struggling to deal with the tragedy that took the 17-year-old’s life on Saturday.

Michelle Stewart’s grandmother describes the teen as beautiful, with a mind of her own.

“She did what she wanted and enjoyed life to the fullest,” said Doris Neil.

Stewart was one of three people who died in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cow Bay Road and Dyke Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

All three occupants — one male and two female — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Stewart’s family is already coping with a lot. Her father, Bert Stewart, suffers from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

“Her dad isn’t well, her stepmom isn’t well, and the finances are slim,” Neil said.

A memorial has been places on the corner of Cow Bay and Dyke in Eastern Passage . Remembering those who lost their lives over the weekend.

Ann Boutillier, a close family friend, says the family is struggling with the cost of medical expenses.

She worries that they may not be able to give Stewart the funeral that she deserves.

“No mother should ever have to bury their child, and right now, they need people to help them so that they can take care of what they need to take care of for their daughter,” Boutillier told Global News.

Stewart’s sister, Amber, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help her family cover the cost of the funeral expenses.

A day after the campaign’s launch, it has raised $1,555 of the $5,000 goal.

Halifax RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and have not yet released the names of the other two victims involved in the crash.

“Her mother and father are really taking this hard. All the decision, with the autopsy and things that are going on right now, is tearing their hearts out because nothing can be finalized until we get all of this under control,” Neil said.

Stewart’s family has offered condolences to the families of the other victims, and they say they are grateful for the support from the community.