3 dead following single-vehicle crash in Eastern Passage 

Three people have died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Eastern Passage, N.S., early Saturday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to a vehicle on fire off of Cow Bay Road around 1:30 a.m.

Police arrived to find that the fire started as a result of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say all three people inside the vehicle died at the scene.

The Cow Bay Road intersection of Dyke Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.