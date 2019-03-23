Man dead after vehicle strikes pole in Oxford area

A 48-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was travelling in left the road and struck a pole in Cumberland County on Friday.

Cumberland District RCMP say the crash along Highway 321 in River Philip, N.S., happened just after 5 p.m.

Police say the man from Springhill, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Both lanes of the section of highway were closed for several hours as police investigated the cause.

The road has since been reopened.