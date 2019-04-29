Primary suspect in Calgary double-homicide investigation has prior animal cruelty convictions

The man at the centre of a suspected double homicide investigation in Calgary has prior criminal convictions for animal cruelty.

Global News has confirmed Robert Leeming pleaded guilty to three charges under the animal cruelty act in August 2018.

The charges relate to incidents in Priddis, Alta., one of the areas west of Calgary that police have been searching.

Court documents show Leeming pleaded guilty to causing a dog to be in distress, failing to ensure the dog had adequate food and water, and failing to provide the dog with adequate shelter.

The incidents happened in May 2018 near Priddis.

Leeming was ordered to pay $5,000 in fines, and has until this August to pay. If he doesn’t pay the fine by the specified date, a warrant will be issued and he will have to serve time in jail.

Leeming is not allowed to be in the care or custody of an animal for ten years.

When asked about the animal cruelty charges, Leeming declined to comment to Global News.

Police said 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her 22 month old daughter Aliyah Sanderson were last seen April 16, but were reported missing by family April 23.

Leeming told Global News he was Lovett’s landlord, and they were also in an intimate relationship.

Police said Monday they believe the suspect may have attempted to destroy evidence related to the homicide by means of burning, some time between Tuesday, April 16, and Saturday, April 20, in the area of Bragg Creek, Elbow Falls, Priddis and/or East Kananaskis.

Anyone who may have seen signs of a suspicious fire in an unusual area, not in a designated fire pit, is asked to contact police.