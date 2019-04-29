Calgary police believe evidence ‘burned’ in suspected double homicide

Calgary police say the suspect in what is believed to be the double homicide of mother Jasmine Lovett and her young daughter Aliyah Sanderson may have attempted to destroy evidence west of the city.

In a Monday news release, the Calgary Police Service said the destruction of evidence “by means of burning” is thought to have happened in the area of Bragg Creek, Elbow Falls, Priddis and/or East Kananaskis sometime between Tuesday, April 16 and Saturday, April 20.

Anyone who may have seen signs of a suspicious fire in an unusual area (not in a designated fire pit) is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Bragg Creek investigation on hold pending snowmelt

Monday marks Day 6 of the CPS’ investigation into Lovett and Sanderson’s disappearance.

Lovett, 25, and 22-month-old Sanderson were last seen in the community of Cranston on the evening of Tuesday, April 16. Lovett’s family reported them missing after they didn’t show up to a family dinner on April 23.

Police have said previously that there is no evidence to suggest the pair are alive.

Investigators launched a search of wooded areas near Bragg Creek and Priddis, Alta., last week but said on Monday the search of that area is “paused” due to significant snowfall in the area. The search will resume once the snow has melted.

“Members of the public are advised not to attempt a search on their own during this time period as it could result in accidental destruction of evidence under the snow,” CPS said.

Public’s help still sought in information on grey Mercedes SUV

Meanwhile, police are continuing to look for information on the movement of a grey Mercedes SUV driven by a man in his mid-30s in the areas of Bragg Creek, Elbow Falls, Priddis and East Kananaskis between April 16 and 20.

Investigators believe the man was in the Fullerton Loop and Elbow Falls area on April 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Cranston property released by Calgary police

A townhouse in the southeast Calgary community of Cranston was at the centre of the investigation for several days but has since been released to the property owner.

The home, belonging to Robert Leeming, was searched by investigators while he was questioned by police. Police said Leeming was the “primary suspect” in the investigation but released him without charges on Friday.

