Man questioned by police in relation to Calgary double homicide speaks to media

A man who says he was arrested and interviewed by police in relation to the investigation of the suspected double homicide of Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson said he last saw the pair on the evening of Thursday, April 18.

Robert Leeming was released from police custody on Friday after spending 24 hours with investigators. Police said he was arrested at 11 a.m. Thursday.

After telling Global News he visited a Cranston-area bar, Leeming, who was intoxicated, returned to his home which has become a central scene of the criminal investigation, with forensics teams poring over the garage and home since his arrest.

Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter were last seen on April 16, according to police. They were reported missing on April 23, after they didn’t show up to a family dinner. Homicide investigators got involved with the investigation into their disappearance on Thursday.

Leeming said police first came to his home and “almost bashed the door down” on Tuesday of this week.

“They were bashing until like 1 a.m. and I woke up and I was like, ‘What the f**k is going on?’ and opened the door and like… they came in and it was like 20 officers just searched the place,” Leeming said.

Two days later he said more officers came to his home and arrested him.

Leeming told media that he and Lovett were in an intimate relationship but that she was not his girlfriend.

He said she and her daughter are tenants and had been living there for about seven months. Leeming has lived in the home for five years.

“I hope she’s alright, you know,” he said. “I mean what do you do, right?”

Leeming confirmed an SUV towed from the Cranston home, which Global News has confirmed belongs to him, was also his.

While Leeming was released on Friday, Calgary police maintained he was still the primary suspect in the double homicide case.

The Cranston home is one of two locations police have been focusing heavily on through their investigation — the second is about 50 kilometres west of the city in the Bragg Creek area.

There, more than 50 people including Calgary police officers on horseback, RCMP officers, search and rescue and Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers, have been combing through wooded areas near Bragg Creek and Priddis in search for any evidence.

On Friday evening, a cadaver dog was brought in along with a large RCMP tactical unit to help with the search.