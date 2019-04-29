Calgary street sweeping delayed due to snow

The City of Calgary announced on Sunday it would be suspending street sweeping for a “couple of days” after Saturday’s spring snowfall.

Between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow fell in Calgary during the storm. As a result, road crews were forced to resume winter operations, using graders and plows to clear main routes.

According to the city, neighbourhoods scheduled for street sweeping over the next few days will have their sweeping rescheduled. Street sweeping signs in residential areas will also be changed/removed.

During the annual spring cleanup, crews remove debris from over 16,000 kilometres of city streets.

Due to an increase in snowfall and lower temperatures, crews used 54,000 tonnes of gravel this winter, compared to 25,000 tonnes used last winter.

Street sweeping began on April 1, and is scheduled to finish by June 1, weather permitting.

Residents can visit Calgary.ca/sweep to view updated schedules and sign up for text and email notifications.