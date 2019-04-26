POW! Parade of Wonders takes over downtown Calgary for 7th annual event

Organizers of the 14th annual Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo hosted the highly-anticipated POW! Parade of Wonders on Friday.

2019 marked the seventh year for the event, which sees costumed fans walk with special Expo guests on Stephen Avenue from 8 Street to Olympic Plaza.

WATCH: Global’s Leslie Horton caught up with one Calgary family that is making Calgary Expo as family affair.

This year, some 5,070 people took part in the parade, while another 15,000 spectators showed up to watch.

Some 90,000 fans are expected to attend 2019 Calgary Expo during its four-day run.

WATCH: Global’s Leslie Horton caught up with Lord of the Rings and Goonies actor Sean Astin during the Parade of Wonders in Calgary.

Stars like Michael J. Fox and his Back to the Future castmates, Zachary Levi from Shazam!, Christina Ricci, Pamela Anderson, and Sean Astin and his The Goonies castmates are among those set to appear at the event.

The Calgary Expo, which is one of North America’s biggest fan conventions, kicked off on Thursday with a musical performance by Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) at the Corral.

Tickets for the 2019 Calgary Expo are available online at calgaryexpo.com.