Canada
April 26, 2019 2:34 pm
Updated: April 26, 2019 3:21 pm

POW! Parade of Wonders takes over downtown Calgary for 7th annual event

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Heroes, villains and characters straight out of fantasy have taken over Calgary streets. Here are some of the highlights from the Parade of Wonders.

A A

Organizers of the 14th annual Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo hosted the highly-anticipated POW! Parade of Wonders on Friday.

2019 marked the seventh year for the event, which sees costumed fans walk with special Expo guests on Stephen Avenue from 8 Street to Olympic Plaza.

WATCH: Global’s Leslie Horton caught up with one Calgary family that is making Calgary Expo as family affair.

This year, some 5,070 people took part in the parade, while another 15,000 spectators showed up to watch.

Some 90,000 fans are expected to attend 2019 Calgary Expo during its four-day run.

WATCH: Global’s Leslie Horton caught up with Lord of the Rings and Goonies actor Sean Astin during the Parade of Wonders in Calgary.

Stars like Michael J. Fox and his Back to the Future castmates, Zachary Levi from Shazam!, Christina Ricci, Pamela Anderson, and Sean Astin and his The Goonies castmates are among those set to appear at the event.

parade cute fam

The 2019 POW! Parade of Wonders in downtown Calgary on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Global News
parade ghost busters

Global News
parade nenshi

Global News
parade people

Global News
parade mrs teapot and chip

Global News
parade family

Global News
parade delorean

Global News
parade start wars

Global News
parade wolverine

Global News

The Calgary Expo, which is one of North America’s biggest fan conventions, kicked off on Thursday with a musical performance by Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) at the Corral.

READ MORE: 2019 Calgary Expo kicks off Thursday with Lynda Carter concert

Tickets for the 2019 Calgary Expo are available online at calgaryexpo.com.

Comments

