2019 Calgary Expo kicks off Thursday with Lynda Carter concert

Fans of comics, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy and cult classics will be gathering at the Stampede grounds this weekend for the 14th annual Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

The event, which is one of North America’s biggest fan conventions, kicks off on Thursday with a musical performance by Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) at the Coral.

Then, on Friday, organizers will host the 7th POW! Parade of Wonders, during which costumed fans walk with special Expo guests on Stephen Avenue from 8 Street to Olympic Plaza.

Last year the parade attracted over 6,000 cosplayers and over 17,500 spectators.

Some 90,000 fans are expected to attend 2019 Calgary Expo during its four-day run.

Stars like Michael J. Fox and his Back to the Future castmates, Zachary Levi from Shazam!, Christina Ricci, Pamela Anderson, and Sean Astin and his The Goonies castmates are among those set to appear at the event.

For the first time this year, attendees will experience a new badge system which eliminates the use of wristbands.

Tickets for the 2019 Calgary Expo are available online at calgaryexpo.com. Kids aged five and under can attend for free when with a ticket-holding adult.