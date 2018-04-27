Features
April 27, 2018 4:01 pm

Calgary expo parade sets records for attendance and participation

By Reporter and Weekend Co-Anchor  Global News

Thousands of people marched in the 2018 'Pow! Parade of Wonders' to kick off the Calgary Expo.

Bruce Aalhus / Global News
A A

A record number of people marched in and watched Friday morning’s Pow! Parade of Wonders, which officially kicks off the 2018 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

More than 4,000 people dressed up as their favourite pop culture characters and made their way down Stephen Avenue toward Olympic Plaza.

Around 17,750 people lined the route, waving and cheering the cos-players on.

“You feel like a celebrity even if nobody knows what you are or who you are,” said a woman dressed up as a valkyrie from Norse mythology.

“The crowd’s awesome. It’s awesome every year,” another man, dressed as the Grinch, said.

The roughly 45-minute-long parade ended at Olympic Plaza, where Mayor Naheed Nenshi and a number of special guests officially opened the 13th annual expo.

Officials expect more than 90,000 people to take part in the pop culture convention, which wraps up on Sunday.

Parade3

Thousands of people marched in the 2018 ‘Pow! Parade of Wonders’ to kick off the Calgary Expo.

Bruce Aalhus / Global News
Parade4

Thousands of people marched in the 2018 ‘Pow! Parade of Wonders’ to kick off the Calgary Expo.

Bruce Aalhus / Global News
Parade5

Thousands of people marched in the 2018 ‘Pow! Parade of Wonders’ to kick off the Calgary Expo.

Bruce Aalhus / Global News
Parade6

Thousands of people marched in the 2018 ‘Pow! Parade of Wonders’ to kick off the Calgary Expo.

Bruce Aalhus / Global News
Parade1

Thousands of people marched in the 2018 ‘Pow! Parade of Wonders’ to kick off the Calgary Expo.

Bruce Aalhus / Global News
Parade2

Thousands of people marched in the 2018 ‘Pow! Parade of Wonders’ to kick off the Calgary Expo.

Bruce Aalhus / Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Calgary Expo
Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo
Calgary Expo
Calgary Expo Parade
Calgary Parade
Calgary Parade of Wonders
Comic parade in Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News