Justice League star Jason Momoa to attend 2018 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo

The actor who brought Aquaman to the big screen in Justice League – DC Film’s answer to The Avengers – will be a guest at this year’s Calgary Comic Expo, organizers announced Tuesday.

Jason Momoa is also known for roles in the hit television series Game of Thrones and Frontier, which chronicles the North American fur trade in the 1700s and is filmed in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Momoa is also set to star in a standalone Aquaman movie which is due to be released in December 2018.

The Hawaii-born actor joins a roster of stars that includes Edmonton-born Michael J. Fox and Lou Ferrigno, who is best known for his long-running turn as the Incredible Hulk.

Organizers also announced on Tuesday that Anthony Daniels, who reprised his role as C-3PO in the most recent Star Wars movies will also be in Calgary for the Expo. Tom Cavanagh, the actor who plays Harrison Wells in the hit series The Flash, is also set to attend the event.

The Calgary Expo runs from April 26 to 29.

You can purchase tickets to the event on the Calgary Expo website.