Illumination at city hall – ‘HAMILTON’ sign turns one year old

It’s been one year since a constant stream of “selfies” started in front of Hamilton City Hall.

Saturday, April 27, marks the first anniversary of the illumination of the ‘HAMILTON’ sign which now lights up the city hall forecourt.

The project was privately funded and the colours of the letters are frequently changed to highlight an event.

The sign is currently orange to celebrate Forge FC Hamilton’s inaugural match on Saturday afternoon at Tim Horton’s Field.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has said that one of the goals with the sign was to add some “life and colour” to the forecourt.