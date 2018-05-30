Lifestyle
May 30, 2018 3:54 pm
Updated: May 30, 2018 4:35 pm

Hamilton horticulture staff design large grass dog in front of city hall

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton's horticultural staff have been hard at work in the city forecourt.

The recently installed H-A-M-I-L-T-O-N sign isn’t the only new attraction at Hamilton City Hall.

There’s now a large grass dog gracing the forecourt, as well, thanks to the efforts of the city’s horticulture staff.

The H-A-M-I-L-T-O-N sign, a gift to the city from 13 corporate sponsors, was illuminated for the first time during a ceremony on April 27.

The dog’s name is Ralph, and he will stay on guard at city hall throughout the summer.  He is made out of three separate wire frames that come complete with irrigation hoses.

 

