Hamilton horticulture staff design large grass dog in front of city hall

The recently installed H-A-M-I-L-T-O-N sign isn’t the only new attraction at Hamilton City Hall.

There’s now a large grass dog gracing the forecourt, as well, thanks to the efforts of the city’s horticulture staff.

Something interesting is happening at City Hall…stay tuned as our fabulous Horticulture staff continue working this week…#HamOnt pic.twitter.com/gHka63Mpdu — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) May 30, 2018

The H-A-M-I-L-T-O-N sign, a gift to the city from 13 corporate sponsors, was illuminated for the first time during a ceremony on April 27.

The dog’s name is Ralph, and he will stay on guard at city hall throughout the summer. He is made out of three separate wire frames that come complete with irrigation hoses.