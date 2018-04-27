Gearing up for an illuminating evening at Hamilton City Hall
It’s time for the official lighting of Hamilton’s new digital sign in the city hall forecourt.
The illumination of the eight, giant letters that spell out H-A-M-I-L-T-O-N is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday.
READ MORE: Hamilton sign set to light up forecourt at city hall
Mayor Fred Eisenberger believes that in addition to bringing some “life and colour” to the forecourt, the sign will be a popular draw for residents and tourists alike.
He says he’s seeing that already, with the fencing and shrouding now removed, adding that “the selfies have been going all day long.”
READ MORE: City committee approves new ‘Hamilton’ sign
The cost of the sign has been paid by 13 corporate sponsors. The mayor notes that they will be recognized on a plaque.
The colours of the letters can be changed to highlight any event, and Eisenberger predicts people will be “wowed” by the lighting system.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.