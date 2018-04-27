Gearing up for an illuminating evening at Hamilton City Hall

It’s time for the official lighting of Hamilton’s new digital sign in the city hall forecourt.

The illumination of the eight, giant letters that spell out H-A-M-I-L-T-O-N is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger believes that in addition to bringing some “life and colour” to the forecourt, the sign will be a popular draw for residents and tourists alike.

He says he’s seeing that already, with the fencing and shrouding now removed, adding that “the selfies have been going all day long.”

The cost of the sign has been paid by 13 corporate sponsors. The mayor notes that they will be recognized on a plaque.

The colours of the letters can be changed to highlight any event, and Eisenberger predicts people will be “wowed” by the lighting system.