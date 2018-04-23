Hamilton sign set to light up forecourt at city hall

Hamilton’s mayor says it’s about time we brought “some life and colour” into an animated city hall forecourt.

Fred Eisenberger notes that installation of the letters is complete ahead of Friday’s official lighting of the new digital H-A-M-I-L-T-O-N sign.

It's getting closer to being finished. The #HamOnt sign is going up today & the lights will be tested over the next few days for the Friday official launch at City hall. Fantastic work by the #hamiltonscenicspecialty team for the great design, production & installation. #proud pic.twitter.com/SrVk0tzlGo — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) April 22, 2018

The project was privately funded and Eisenberger stresses it will cost $1.50 per day to run the power on the LED lighting.

The mayor adds that the colours of the letters can be changed to highlight just about any event, “whether it’s a tragedy or a celebration.”

He predicts people “will love this sign”, whether residents or tourists, adding that he can imagine all the graduates from McMaster who are going to be “standing all over this sign taking their pictures.”