17-year-old faces charges after allegedly fleeing from N.S. police, driving dangerously

Nova Scotia RCMP says a teen is facing multiple charges after an incident on Wednesday saw a driver flee from police while travelling at high speeds.

Police say at approximately 11:20 a.m., officers received a report of a pickup truck doing burnouts in front of a school on Highway 2 in Milford, N.S.

READ MORE: Crews respond to fire in Halifax’s south end near Dalhousie University

Officers responded to the scene and were able to identify the driver. When they attempted to pull the truck over the vehicle accelerated at speeds of up to 120 km/hr. in a 60 km/hr. zone.

The Mounties say two people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The vehicle was later located at a home in Dutch Settlement, N.S., and seized by police for stunting.

READ MORE: 2 N.S. men face charges after alleged break and enter at business that was scene of suspicious fire

The driver, a 17-year-old youth from Dutch Settlement, turned himself in later that evening and was later released on conditions.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Youth Court on June 3 to face charges of dangerous driving and fleeing from police.