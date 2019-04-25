Canada
Crews respond to fire in Halifax’s south end near Dalhousie University

Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on Edward Street in Halifax on Thursday morning.

A south-end Halifax street near the campuses of Dalhousie and Saint Mary’s universities was shut down Thursday morning as fire crews responded to a building fire.

The call came in at around 7 a.m. at a small apartment building where students live on Edward Street between University Avenue and South Street.

There were no injuries reported but 11 tenants will be temporarily displaced while the investigation continues.

One of the tenants told Global News it’s believed the fire began upstairs in the rear of the building, but no one was home at the time.

The building’s landlord was on scene and says he will be providing accommodations for the tenants at another property he owns.

— With files from Jesse Thomas

