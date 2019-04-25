Crews respond to fire in Halifax’s south end near Dalhousie University

A south-end Halifax street near the campuses of Dalhousie and Saint Mary’s universities was shut down Thursday morning as fire crews responded to a building fire.

The call came in at around 7 a.m. at a small apartment building where students live on Edward Street between University Avenue and South Street.

READ MORE: Halifax fire investigation could prompt change in how new homes are built

There were no injuries reported but 11 tenants will be temporarily displaced while the investigation continues.

It’s actually a triplex with 11 DAL students living here. One of the main floor tenants told me the fire started up… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) April 25, 2019

One of the tenants told Global News it’s believed the fire began upstairs in the rear of the building, but no one was home at the time.

The building’s landlord was on scene and says he will be providing accommodations for the tenants at another property he owns.

— With files from Jesse Thomas