2 N.S. men face charges after alleged break and enter at business that was scene of suspicious fire

Two men are facing break and enter charges in relation to an alleged theft at a North Alton, N.S., business that was the scene of a suspicious fire earlier this week.

Local fire departments responded to the blaze early Monday morning on Prospect Road. The call initially came in as a vehicle fire, but the flames spread to the nearby building.

Kentville volunteer fire Chief Brian Desloges told Global News that the call came in at 5:20 a.m. and that the business was a heating and plumbing company.

RCMP say the fire was later deemed to be suspicious.

The following day, items were reported missing from the business. According to RCMP, the missing items included a GE Profile dishwasher, seven Samsung air conditioners, four Firestone tires, multiple tools and other items.

That same day, Kings District RCMP conducted a search at a home in South Alton as part of an unrelated break and enter investigation. During that search, police say they recovered some of the missing items from the fire scene and arrested the two men at the home.

The men, who are 52 and 72, have both been charged with breaking and entering. One of the men has also been charged with possession of stolen property.

The 52-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on April 24. The 72-year-old man was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.