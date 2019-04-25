Doors Open Guelph returns Saturday with 13 sites

Doors Open Guelph is back on April 27 with 13 sites being showcased around the Royal City.

The annual day-long celebration is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features some of Guelph’s most iconic structures, homes and other relevant sites.

The event was launched by the Guelph Arts Council in 2002 as part of Doors Open Ontario, and local organizers said the event sees over 6,000 visitors a year.

“The intent of Doors Open Guelph is to build awareness of creative, artistic, cultural, built and natural heritage among community residents and visitors by providing free access to buildings and properties of architectural and historical value,” organizers said in a post on the event’s website.

Gow’s Bridge will be featured this year along with Marcolongo Heritage Farm, Spring Mill Distillery, The Sovereign and Victory School, which is celebrating its centennial this year.

There will also be stories of Gow’s Bridge told by Guelph theatre artist Jay Wilson at scheduled times.

More information can be found on the Guelph Arts Council’s website.

The Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation will be conducting guided cycling tours to some of the sites, but spaces are limited and participants are required to register.

Doors Open is a free community event and does not require tickets or registration. Participants can begin at any of the featured sites, but there may be some lineups.

The Guelph Civic Museum is also hosting Doors Open After Dark on Friday night with creative installations and live performances.

The all-night party will celebrate the birthdays of the City of Guelph and its founder, John Galt.

Find out how this typical 1880s Ontario Cottage became one of Guelph's most energy-efficient homes. See inside during Doors Open Guelph on April 27.

