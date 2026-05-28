Saskatchewan professor calls separatism illegal for violating treaty rights

Send this page to someone via email

Talks on separatism are picking up steam in Saskatchewan, as neighbouring Albertans face a vote on whether to proceed with a referendum to leave Canada.

First Nations groups in Alberta and Saskatchewan have also been vocal, saying separatism encroaches on their treaty rights.

“This isn’t an Alberta thing. This is also Saskatchewan and we’re seeing it,” Saskatoon South Conservative MP Kevin Waugh said.

“We’ve got a group in Saskatchewan that have been meeting regularly the last two years and now they have a little jump in their step because of what’s happening next door.”

Separatism was a point of contention at the western premiers conference this week, with premiers speaking their mind on the push for independence in Alberta.

“The issue I think in the court is whether the duty to consult should apply to citizen-initiated petitions and that’s where I think the courts erred in judgment and I think it’s also anti-democratic,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew responded: “So, I think we know that is not correct, a lot of what you said there. It is not up to petition gatherers to fulfil the duty to consult.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It is up to you, the Alberta government, to fulfil that duty. I would agree with the judge’s ruling that this is going to infringe on rights.”

Saskatchewan public policy professor Danette Starblanket agrees.

“We saw this happening in Quebec over our past in our history here in Canada, and that argument was the same around the Aboriginal rights. We’re simply using this treaty right now because Alberta comes under treaty, right? But we have to actually go back to the Aboriginal rights discussion,” Starblanket said.

Starblanket says any vote against the rights of Indigenous people is illegal.

“These are still our lands. We were simply sharing. So, the concept of what that meant at the time, I think, has to be relearned by Canada, and Canada and the provinces have to bring along their citizens on that understanding,” Starblanket said.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he understands the frustrations fuelling separatist movements.

“Those frustrations shouldn’t be discounted ’cause they’re what you have heard about in respect to the last 10 years of Alberta; those are present in Saskatchewan,” Moe said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

If Saskatchewan separatists persist, Starblanket says they will likely be met with a fight from Indigenous Peoples throughout the province.

“We will see First Nations, Métis people band together, come together with a stronger position on their land rights. So my concern again comes back to that land base. In Saskatchewan, all of Saskatchewan comes under treaty,” Starblanket said.

The group seeking independence in the province, the Saskatchewan Prosperity Project, has already held town halls this month, with another planned for this weekend in Moose Jaw.