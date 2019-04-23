Volunteers needed for annual tree planting at Guelph Lake

The Rotary Club of Guelph is looking for volunteers for their 12th annual tree planting event on Saturday with the hopes of planting 6,800 trees this year.

Partnering with the Grand River Conservation Authority and the Grand River Foundation, the Rotary Club will be working in a 40-hectare area across from the Guelph Lake Nature Centre on Conservation Road.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to get together and make a significant difference,” the Rotary Club said in a statement.

The goal of the Rotary Forest project is to plant 60,000 trees by 2020 to celebrate the club’s centennial year.

Volunteers just need to bring their boots this weekend as shovels will be provided.

Parking is available at Lakeside Church and a shuttle bus will take volunteers to and from the planting area.

There is also a shuttle bus leaving Guelph Central Station every hour on the hour between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a stop at the corner of Woodlawn and Victoria roads at 15 minutes past the hour.

Drinks and food will be available for purchase, but participants are asked to bring their own water bottles.

More information can be found on the Rotary Club’s website.