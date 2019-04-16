Guelph’s Hillside Festival announces 2019 lineup

Steve Earle & the Dukes, Alan Doyle and Bruce Cockburn are among those scheduled to perform at this year’s Hillside Festival in Guelph.

Other acts include Dwayne Gretzky, Foxwarren, Fast Romantics and Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

READ MORE: City and Colour, Jessie Reyez to headline Riverfest Elora 2019

More artists are expected to be added to the lineup.

The annual gathering at Guelph Lake Conservation area takes place from July 12 to 14.

Tickets can be purchased online or in downtown Guelph at The Bookshelf, The Beat Goes On and the Hillside Festival’s main office at 341 Woolwich St.

Weekend passes are $129 and single-day tickets range from $57 to $85.