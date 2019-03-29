City and Colour, Jessie Reyez to headline Riverfest Elora 2019

Canadian acts City and Colour and Jessie Reyez, along with American band, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will headline this year’s Riverfest Elora.

Organizers have lined up over 40 performers for the weekend festival which will run Aug. 16-18 at Bissell Park along the Grand River.

There will also be performances by Alice Merton, A Tribe Called Red, Joel Plaskett Emergency and K-OS.

Weekend and camping passes are already on sale, but day and after party passes go on sale April 8.

Now into its 11th year, Riverfest Elora started as a backyard event in 2009 with around 700 people. In recent years, the festival draws in more than 5,000 a day, organizers said.

Ticket information can be found on Riverfest Elora’s website.

Here is a schedule of the main show lineup, which is subject to change.

Friday, August 16, 2019

Jessie Reyez

Joel Plaskett Emergency

Single Mothers

Kalle Mattson

Kandle

HotKid

Moscow Apartment

Saturday, August 17, 2019

City and Colour

K-OS

Black Caviar

The Darcys

Begonia

Ben Rogers

Bonjay

Skye Wallace

Los Poetas

Reykjavikurdætur

John Jacob Magistery

Dennis Ellsworth

Merival

LUVR

Hyness

Sunday, August 18, 2019

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

A Tribe Called Red

Mix Master Mike

Hubert Lenoir

Narcy

Terra Lightfoot

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Lowdown Brass Band

Jim Bryson

Art d’Ecco

Pale Lips

The Redhill Valleys

Brett Newski

Sarah Smith

Cubs Refrain

Hello Delaware