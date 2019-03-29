City and Colour, Jessie Reyez to headline Riverfest Elora 2019

Canadian acts City and Colour and Jessie Reyez, along with American band, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will headline this year’s Riverfest Elora.
Organizers have lined up over 40 performers for the weekend festival which will run Aug. 16-18 at Bissell Park along the Grand River.
There will also be performances by Alice Merton, A Tribe Called Red, Joel Plaskett Emergency and K-OS.
Weekend and camping passes are already on sale, but day and after party passes go on sale April 8.
Now into its 11th year, Riverfest Elora started as a backyard event in 2009 with around 700 people. In recent years, the festival draws in more than 5,000 a day, organizers said.
Ticket information can be found on Riverfest Elora’s website.
Here is a schedule of the main show lineup, which is subject to change.
Jessie Reyez
Joel Plaskett Emergency
Single Mothers
Kalle Mattson
Kandle
HotKid
Moscow Apartment
City and Colour
K-OS
Black Caviar
The Darcys
Begonia
Ben Rogers
Bonjay
Skye Wallace
Los Poetas
Reykjavikurdætur
John Jacob Magistery
Dennis Ellsworth
Merival
LUVR
Hyness
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
A Tribe Called Red
Mix Master Mike
Hubert Lenoir
Narcy
Terra Lightfoot
Pkew Pkew Pkew
Lowdown Brass Band
Jim Bryson
Art d’Ecco
Pale Lips
The Redhill Valleys
Brett Newski
Sarah Smith
Cubs Refrain
Hello Delaware
